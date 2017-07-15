FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire breaks out at Honolulu high-rise, injuries reported
July 15, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 3 months ago

Fire breaks out at Honolulu high-rise, injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Friday in a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu, with media reporting that several people could be trapped in their homes, as firefighters battled the flames.

Images broadcast by bystanders on the Periscope streaming service showed thick black smoke pouring from the Marco Polo condominium building as orange flames raged on several floors.

Emergency responders were treating several people at the scene, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper said, citing fire officials.

Fire officials were also responding to reports of people trapped in their apartments, the paper added.

At least 80 people were killed on June 14 when a fire gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartments in London. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

