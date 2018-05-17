FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Explosive eruption rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - An explosive eruption rocked Hawaii’s Kilaueau volcano on Thursday sending an ash plume thousands of feet into the air, according to tweets from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The powerful, steam-driven blast was expected to spew large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea’s crater on Hawaii’s Big Island. The eruption has destroyed 37 homes and other structures in a small southeast area of the island and forced around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.