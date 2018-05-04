FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 4, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Hawaii's Big Island where volcano erupting -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, just south of where the Kilauea volcano has been spewing flows of lava into residential areas, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The USGS said the tremor was very shallow - only 4.3 miles (7 km) deep - and centered 11 miles (17.7 km) southeast of Fern Forest.

The USGS said earlier the eruption of the volcano, one of five on the island, followed a series of earthquakes over the past week. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.