Mayor of Hawaii's Big Island says lava has destroyed 600 homes

PAHOA, Hawaii, June 7 (Reuters) - Approximately 600 homes have been destroyed by lava flows on Hawaii’s Big Island since the current eruption of Kilaeua Volcano began on May 3, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said on Thursday.

The latest estimate of property losses from Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, was given just after Governor David Ige signed a memorandum of understanding at a news conference in Hilo furnishing millions of dollars in state disaster relief to the island. (Reporting by Terray Sylvester in Pahoa; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)