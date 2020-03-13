U.S. rejects Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines bid for antitrust waiver

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday rejected a bid by antitrust immunity for Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines Co for an expanded joint venture.
The department said in a order that the airlines can continue to coordinate and “further explore how best to structure an arms-length partnership or, alternatively, revise other documents to reflect important changes they propose to implement to their commercial agreements.”
Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul