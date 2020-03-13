Regulatory News - Americas
March 13, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. rejects Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines bid for antitrust waiver

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday rejected a bid by antitrust immunity for Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines Co for an expanded joint venture.

The department said in a order that the airlines can continue to coordinate and “further explore how best to structure an arms-length partnership or, alternatively, revise other documents to reflect important changes they propose to implement to their commercial agreements.”

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below