General Dynamics' unit buys HNA's Hawker Pacific for $250 mln

April 12 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp’s unit Jet Aviation said on Thursday that it is buying aviation solutions provider Hawker Pacific, majority owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, for $250 million.

“The acquisition of Hawker Pacific represents a significant step in expanding our footprint, capability and customer offer across Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” Jet Aviation President Rob Smith said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)