IN BRIEF: 'Yes to the Dress' star must cede use of her name, social media to former employer

Bridal-wear designer Hayley Paige Gutman’s decision to split from JLM Couture is likely to cost her the use of her name, her Instagram account, most of her social media presence, and her chosen profession, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled Thursday in Manhattan. Swain granted most of what JLM sought in its motion for a preliminary injunction against the “Say Yes to the Dress” star, extending the temporary restraining order she issued in December until the litigation is concluded. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3e8YlGb