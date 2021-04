April 13 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc on Tuesday forecast annual profit ahead of market expectations after a strong pick up in hiring activity in March in Germany, Australia, UK and Asia.

The company said it expects operating profit for 2021 to be at least 85 million pounds ($116.82 million). ($1 = 0.7276 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)