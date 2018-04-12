FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Recruiter Hays posts growth in Q3 net fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - British recruitment company Hays Plc on Thursday said net fees in the third quarter rose 9 percent, and trading conditions in the UK and Ireland remained subdued but broadly stable.

The company, which places workers in the finance and construction sectors, said net fees in the UK and Ireland fell 2 percent, as fees from its private-sector business dropped 3 percent

On a constant currency basis, adjusted group net fees grew 11 percent in the third quarter which ended on March 31.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

