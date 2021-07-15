Recruiter Hays posts jump in Q4 fees as hiring rebounds

July 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc on Thursday posted a 39% rise in fourth-quarter net fees as new hiring rebounded in its key markets that saw an easing of coronavirus restrictions, especially in the last month.

The company, which largely focuses on white-collar hiring, also said it expects full-year 2021 operating profit at about 95 million pounds ($131.58 million), ahead of market expectations. ($1 = 0.7220 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)