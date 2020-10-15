Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Recruiter Hays posts lower Q1 net fees, sees modestly profitable first half

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc said on Thursday it expects first half of the year to be modestly profitable as its temporary hiring remained stable overall, even as it posted a 29% drop in its first-quarter net fees due to the coronavirus crisis.

The UK-based company, among the world’s biggest recruiters with big businesses in both temporary and permanent hiring, also added that the group consultant headcount was down by 5% in the quarter.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

