Recruiter Hays quarterly net fees rises

April 16 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Hays Plc on Tuesday said comparable net fees rose 5 percent in the third quarter, helped by more hiring in its international and domestic markets.

Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance and construction, said net fees from Germany - its largest market - rose 5 percent for the three months ended March 31, while the UK and Ireland saw a rise of 3 percent despite uncertainties from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)