Recruiter Hays reports flat growth in net fees for fourth quarter

July 16 (Reuters) - Recruiter Hays Plc said on Tuesday its net fees in the fourth quarter did not increase as weak hiring in Australia, New Zealand and Britain offset growth in other regions, including Germany, its biggest market.

Hays, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said comparable net fees in the UK & Ireland, its second biggest market, slipped 2% and Australia and New Zealand fell 3% in the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)