Recruiter Hays warns of lower first-half profit as December hiring slows

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UK-based recruitment firm Hays Plc warned of lower first-half operating profit, as it struggled with a hiring squeeze in some of its largest markets including UK, France and Australia in December that slowed net fee growth.

The company said it expects first-half 2020 operating profit to be about 100 million pounds ($130.36 million). It reported a profit of 124.1 million pounds in the first half of last year.