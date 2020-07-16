Recruiter Hays warns on annual profit as net fees slump

July 16 (Reuters) - Hays, one of the world’s biggest recruiters, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net fees dropped 34% and also warned on annual operating profit, as companies across the world halted new hiring during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The staffing company, which operates in 33 countries, said full-year 2020 operating profit is expected to come in between about 130 million pounds ($163.24 million) and 135 million pounds, compared with 248.8 million pounds last year.