FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 13, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK recruiter Hays sees better-than-expected FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment company Hays Plc expects full year profit to come in slightly above expectations and posted on Friday a 14 percent rise in net fees in the fourth quarter on more hiring in Germany and Australia.

The company, which places workers across sectors from finance to construction, said conditions remained positive in virtually all of its markets and it would continue to invest significantly in Germany, France and the United States. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.