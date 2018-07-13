UPDATE 1-UK recruiter Hays sees better-than-expected FY profit

(Adds details on net fees growth, headcount, UK market)

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment company Hays Plc expects its full-year operating profit to exceed market expectations as its fourth-quarter net fees climbed 14 percent, fuelled by a rise in hiring in Germany and Australia.

Like other British recruiters, Hays has benefited from growth in its international business, while uncertainty over the UK’s planned departure from the European Union has forced it to keep a tight lid on costs in the country.

The company said the current market consensus was 240.9 million pounds ($317.27 million) for its full-year operating earnings.

Hays, which places workers across sectors from finance to construction, said it would continue to invest significantly in Germany, France and the United States, as part of a five-year plan to double its operating profit.

Net fees from Germany grew 16 percent on a like-for-like basis, with fees from permanent hiring jumping 42 percent. It grew 14 percent in Australia and New Zealand, with permanent hiring fees rising 16 percent.

Hays’s consultant headcount was flat in the quarter, but rose 8 percent year-on-year, with international headcount rising 12 percent in 2018, the company said.

The company expects about 3 to 5 percent headcount growth in the current quarter from the fourth quarter.

In the UK and Ireland, the company said conditions remained broadly stable in private sector markets. Net fees grew 5 percent in the region in the reported quarter.