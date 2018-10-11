FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:26 AM / in 2 hours

UK recruiting firm Hays' quarterly net fees growth slows

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm Hays Plc on Thursday reported a slower quarterly growth rate in the fees it earned from placing employees, hurt by a relatively stronger pound against the Australian dollar and the euro.

The company, which places people across a range of industries from finance to construction, said net fees rose 7 percent during the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 13 percent growth in the year-ago quarter.

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

