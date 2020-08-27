Recruiter Hays annual net fees drop, warns of more job cuts in first quarter

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hays Plc, one of the world’s biggest recruitment agencies, posted a 12% fall in its annual net fees on Thursday and said it expected to cut more jobs this quarter by not refilling roles as it adjusts to the slump in hiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staffing company, which operates in 33 countries, said overall net fees fell to 996.2 million pounds ($1.32 billion) for the full-year ended June 30, from 1.13 billion pounds reported last year. ($1 = 0.7574 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)