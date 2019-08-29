Recruiter Hays net fees rises, flags tough conditions in Germany, Britain

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Recruiter Hays Plc reported higher annual net fees on Thursday but said it was facing tougher trading conditions in its core markets such as Germany and Britain, with “increasing signs” of lower business confidence.

The company, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said net fees rose 5% to 1.13 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) for year ended June 30. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)