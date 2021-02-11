HBO Max plans Latin America, Caribbean launch in June

FILE PHOTO: HBO logo is on display during an Apple event in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - Video streaming service HBO Max will launch in 39 regions across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June, AT&T Inc’s Warner Media said on Thursday, in the first foray outside the United States.

HBO Max, home to titles like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Love Life” was launched in May last year and competes with services like Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and Netflix Inc, which have gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions were forced to stay indoors.

The service would be available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru among others, replacing the company's existing regional video-on-demand service, HBO GO. (bit.ly/374LMav)

In December, Warner Bros said it would make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day.