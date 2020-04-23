Proxy adviser ISS backs three of six MG Capital nominees at HC2-report

BOSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) said on Thursday that HC2 Holdings Inc shareholders should vote for the election of three of activist investor MG Capital’s six director nominees and not re-elect chief executive Philip Falcone to the board.

ISS backed MG Capital nominees George Brokaw, Kenneth Courtis, and Jay Newman saying their finance and investment banking expertise “would significantly enhance the board’s knowledge and capabilities,” according to a copy of the report seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)