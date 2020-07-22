Company News
July 22, 2020 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HCA Healthcare quarterly profit jumps nearly 38% on government stimulus

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc reported a nearly 38% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the hospital operator received $822 million in government stimulus income related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Net income attributable to HCA rose to $1.079 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the quarter, from $783 million, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $11.06 billion from $12.6 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

