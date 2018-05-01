FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HCA Healthcare quarterly profit rises 73.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc, the largest U.S. publicly traded hospital company, reported a 76.3 pct rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped in part by gains from the sale of its Oklahoma facilities.

Net income attributable to HCA was $1.14 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $659 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 7.5 percent to $11.42 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

