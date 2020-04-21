Company News
April 21, 2020 / 12:42 PM / in an hour

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare pulls 2020 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

April 21 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 forecast and suspended its share buy-back program as hospitals across the United States cancel lucrative surgeries to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income attributable to HCA fell to $581 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.04 billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

