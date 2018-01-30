Hospital operator HCA's profit tumbles on $301 mln tax charge

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, reported a 48.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, as it booked a $301 million charge related to the recently passed U.S. tax reform.

Net income attributable to HCA came in at $474 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $920 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 8.7 percent to $11.56 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)