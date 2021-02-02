Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-HCA profit beats on higher revenue from hospital admissions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds estimates, details on the quarter)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit above Street estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue from hospital admissions.

Revenue per same-facility equivalent admission, a measure of sales per patient staying overnight at a hospital and those treated on an outpatient basis, rose 14.1% from a year earlier due to increases in acuity of patients treated.

The company reported earnings of $4.13 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating estimates of $3.61 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue rose to $14.29 billion, above estimates of $13.99 billion. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

