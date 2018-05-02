FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 3:02 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

India's HCL Tech Q4 profit falls nearly 10 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit fell to 22.28 billion rupees ($333.58 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 24.73 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, HCL said. bit.ly/2FzaCi4

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of 22.60 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 2.2 percent to 131.78 billion rupees.

The company said it expected revenue in the current year to rise 9.5 percent-11.5 percent in constant currency terms. ($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

