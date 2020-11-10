Lowe's says not in talks to buy HD Supply

(Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N said on Monday it was not in talks with HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O to buy the construction materials supplier, denying a media report that surfaced earlier in the day.

“Lowe’s is not in discussions with HD Supply and we have no plans to pursue a transaction with them,” the company said in a statement.

Bloomberg News first reported the discussion, citing people familiar with the matter. The news sent shares of HD Supply surging 17% after the bell, while those of Lowe’s gained 1%.

The report bloom.bg/3k8xvgIalso noted it was unclear if HD Supply was talking to other suitors.

HD Supply did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.