FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 28, 2017 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender HDBank, formally known as Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, has been granted approval to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Jan. 5, a listing document showed on Thursday.

HDBank is a retail bank whose vice chairwoman is Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the billionaire founder and chairwoman of Vietjet Aviation, Vietnam’s largest private airline.

The bank would list over 980 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange at a reference price of 33,000 dong a share, valuing the company at around 32.4 trillion dong ($1.43 billion).

$1 = 22,710 dong Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.