India's HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

March 15 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25.5 million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd. bit.ly/2FQbcMP

The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)