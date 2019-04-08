Financials
April 8, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's HDFC Bank plans to raise $7.19 bln via debt issue

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd said on Monday it plans to raise up to 500 billion rupees ($7.19 billion) by issuing debt over the next 12 months.

The bank proposes to issue perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds, India's largest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement here

The bank’s board will consider the plan when it meets on April 20 to release its quarterly results.

$1 = 69.5130 Indian rupees Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below