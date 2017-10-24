FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 20 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in 17 hours

India's HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 20 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s No.2 lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit, almost in line with analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 41.51 billion rupees ($634 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 34.55 billion rupees a year earlier, said the bank, India's second-most valuable company with a market capitalisation of about $87 billion. (bit.ly/2gzG5qk)

That compared with average analysts’ estimate of 41.61 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.26 percent, compared with 1.24 percent in the previous quarter and 1.02 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.9625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.