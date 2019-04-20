Financials
April 20, 2019 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's HDFC Bank's Q4 profit up 22.6 pct to record high

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Bank Ltd reported a slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit of a record 58.85 billion rupees on Saturday, as the country’s biggest lender by market value raked in a higher interest and fee income.

Net profit at the bank rose 22.6 percent for the three months to March 31, from 47.99 billion rupees a year ago, it said in a statement.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 58.46 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below