UPDATE 1-Russia's Headhunter defers interim dividend payment amid pandemic uncertainty

(Adds details, quote)

GDANSK, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Headhunter Group Plc recruitment company said on Wednesday it would defer payment of an interim dividend of $0.50 per share, scheduled for April 20, until further notice due to the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headhunter said the COVID-19 situation had begun to impact recruitment market dynamics in Russia.

“We have observed significant decreases in employers’ and candidates’ activity on our platform,” the recruitment firm wrote in a statement.

The company also withdrew its 2020 market guidance issued in March, in which it forecasted revenue growth in the range of 21-25% and EBITDA margin between 50% and 52%.

It said it was too early to accurately predict the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To date, we have not experienced any material disruptions to our normal operations,” Headhunter wrote.

The company plans to update on the dividend payment date with first quarter financial results. (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina, Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Peter Graff)