Floor covering provider Headlam discloses data breach

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Floor coverings distributor Headlam Group said on Tuesday there had been an unauthorised access to some of its computer systems, resulting in some data being accessed.

Certain back office systems were affected, including the email system which is now restored, the company said.

Headlam said it has alerted relevant regulators and the law enforcement agency, and investigations by external forensic cyber security experts were ongoing. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)