Headlam shares drop on lower FY pretax profit outlook

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares of flooring products supplier Headlam Group Plc fell nearly 10 percent on Wednesday, after saying it expects lower underlying pretax profit for 2019 because of challenging conditions in the residential market and higher costs.

The company, which distributes floor coverings in the UK and Europe, said it would stockpile in case of any potential problems with deliveries following Britain's proposed exit from the European Union. (reut.rs/2Mcgmn0)

Headlam was down 9.5 percent at 362 pence in early trading, to their lowest in more than five years. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)