Healthcare & Pharma

EU's Breton: EU did not renew Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine order for after June

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.

The European Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra

