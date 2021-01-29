UPDATE 1-Germany restricts travel from virus variant countries

(Adds context)

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany will impose restrictions on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa, the countries in which more infectious variants of the coronavirus are in wide circulation, according to a draft government regulation seen by Reuters.

“In addition to existing test and quarantine rules ... a temporary limitation shall be imposed on carriage of travellers from countries designated as regions with variants,” reads the regulation.

Health officials have grown increasingly worried about the new variants which, by being more infectious and spreading more quickly, are able more rapidly to bring health systems to a point of overload.

Other European Union governments are considering similar measures, the government document added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Kirsti Knolle)