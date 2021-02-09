U.S. government to ship COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers starting next week

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers around the country next week in an effort to speed vaccination and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable populations, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday.

It will begin by shipping doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said, but will eventually scale to 1400 community health centers in the United States.