Jan 3 (Reuters) - Healius Ltd said on Thursday it received a non-binding A$2.02 billion ($1.41 billion) takeover bid for the hospital operator from a unit of Hong-Kong based Jangho Group.

Under the proposal, Jangho Hong Kong Ltd offered A$3.25 per share for all remaining shares of the Australian company it does not own, representing a 33.2 percent premium to Healius’ last closing price. ($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese)