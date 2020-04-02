UK's Persimmon says directors to take temporary pay cut amid virus outbreak

April 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday its executive and non-executive directors have opted to take a temporary 20% reduction in base salary, effective April 1, until the group resumes work at its sites.

Persimmon said its executive directors have also voluntary decided to give up any cash bonuses which may have been payable for 2020.

Its peer Taylor Wimpey on Wednesday cancelled a planned pay rise and bonus payments for its management this year, with directors also taking a 30% cut during the coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)