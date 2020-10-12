HIV clinics accuse drugmakers of flouting discount drug rules

A group of clinics serving low-income patients has filed a lawsuit accusing Eli Lilly and Co, Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, AstraZeneca PLC and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp of refusing to sell discounted drugs under the 340B federal drug discount program through third-party pharmacies.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Washington against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, seeks a court order compelling the agency to take action against the drugmakers, which are not named as defendants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GIkXiz