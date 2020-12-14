Hospital groups sue to make HHS enforce discount drug program rules

A group of hospital associations has sued the federal government for allegedly refusing to enforce the requirements of the 340B federal drug discount program, which allows healthcare providers that serve low-income patients to obtain prescription drugs at a discount, against several drug companies.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, comes about two months after a similar lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court by a group of clinics.

