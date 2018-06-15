FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

AARP asks judge to uphold constitutionality of Obamacare

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Senior citizen advocacy group AARP has urged a federal judge to reject arguments that the recent elimination of tax penalties tied to Obamacare’s individual mandate rendered the entire law unconstitutional, saying such a ruling would have a “catastrophic” effect on the country.

In an amicus brief filed on Thursday in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, AARP argued that the repeal of tax penalties on those who did not purchase health insurance did not mean the entire 2010 Affordable Care Act should be upended.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yi2oN0

