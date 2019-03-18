AARP must face lawsuit over 'Medigap' insurance commissions - judge

AARP must face a proposed class action alleging the advocacy group for older Americans duped Medicare patients into paying an undisclosed commission when they enrolled in AARP-branded supplemental health insurance plans, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., on Sunday rejected AARP’s argument that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it would force the court to second-guess insurance rates approved by state regulators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TNpCF2