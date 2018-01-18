FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:44 PM / in 3 hours

Judge won't toss suit over AARP's promotion of UnitedHealth insurance

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

AARP, the lobbying group for older Americans, has lost its bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it had improperly acted as an unlicensed insurance agent by soliciting purchases for a type of health insurance policy offered by UnitedHealth Group Inc.

U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson in Los Angeles on Tuesday rejected AARP and UnitedHealth’s arguments that California law barred the lawsuit because the state’s insurance regulator had, in reviewing the policy’s rates, known about the payments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EW6kRR

