New Hampshire sued over 'unnecessary' nursing facility placements

A group of New Hampshire Medicaid recipients have filed a proposed class action accusing the state of failing to properly administer a program to provide them with home care, resulting in a risk of unnecessary and dangerous placements in nursing facilities.

In a complaint filed in New Hampshire federal court Monday, the plaintiffs, represented by lawyers at Nixon Peabody, AARP Foundation, New Hampshire Legal Assistance and Disability Rights Center-New Hampshire, said the state’s Medicaid program had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in failing to provide home care services.

