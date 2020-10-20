Abbott accuses fired employee of using logo to market COVID tests

Abbott Laboratories has sued a former employee for trademark infringement and theft of trade secrets, accusing him of continuing to use the company’s logo after being fired to make it appear he was still associated with the company while trying to sell COVID-19 tests.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Chicago, Abbott, represented by Ronald Safer of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, sought an injunction barring the employee, Justin Brown, from using Abbott’s trademark or representing that he is associated with the company. Abbott is also seeking monetary damages.

