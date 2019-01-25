Abbott escapes lawsuit over recalled St. Jude defibrillators

Jan 25 - Abbott Laboratories has escaped a proposed class action lawsuit alleging its subsidiary St. Jude Medical concealed a potentially deadly battery defect in some of its cardiac defibrillators for years before finally recalling them in 2016.

U.S. District Judge David Doty in Minneapolis ruled on Thursday that federal law preempted an Alaska state employee union benefits fund from making state law claims on behalf of itself and third-party medical payors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CNs3MJ